The family of the late former Mayor of Accra, Nat Nunoo-Amarteifio, has announced arrangements for his final funeral rites.

A burial service will take place on Friday, January 21, 2022, at the All Souls Chapel, Lashibi Funeral Home at 9:30 am.

The service will shortly be followed by a private burial.

A thanksgiving service will be held in his honour on Sunday, January 23, 2022, at the Ridge Church, Accra.

Mr Nuno-Amarteifio passed on on Monday, December 2021, aged 78.

He was survived by a wife, Yemokai Laryea and four children.

Read the full details of the burial below: