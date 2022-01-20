The Ghana Football Association [GFA] president, Kurt Okraku, says stakeholders will be involved in the future of Milovan Rajevac after Black Stars’ shocking performance in Cameroon.

Ghana exited the competition following a 3-2 defeat to Comoros in the final Group C final game on Tuesday.

This means the Black Stars were eliminated without winning a group game for the first time in the country’s history.

The horrendous performance of the team has prompted many Ghanaians to call for the sacking of Milovan Rajevac, who returned to the country on a one-year deal as head coach.

Speaking in an interview, Mr Okraku called for patience to allow for analysis and consultations after Ghana’s disappointing exit from the tournament.

“We have just come back and we have owned up to the poor performance of the team, it’s important for everyone to calm down,” he told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“This is the time to calm down so that we look at how best to fix the problems we have.

“We will analyse the entire journey to the AFCON and when we have engaged all stakeholders, we will have a clear picture of how we want to tackle the next phase of the Black Stars.”

Ghana’s next international assignment will be in the World Cup Qualifiers in March this year.