The Clean Ghana campaign has made two arrests and shut down a number of shops at the Agbogbloshie market in Accra for unsanitary conditions.

The task force inspected corn milling operations in the market to ensure they were in compliance with the law.

According to the team, a large number of people were not in compliance with the regulations, and they had to lock down many shops as a result.

“Last year, we were here, we took some action so we are coming to see whether the people have complied. But unfortunately, when we came, it was just a handful that complied. We were compelled to lock four shops, arrested two people and served seven notices.”

Environmental Health Officer at the Accra Metropolitan Assembly, Florence Kuukyi, said that those arrested during the inspection would be processed for court.

According to her, the people arrested had already been given a warning by the court, but still refused to follow the directive.

“After the closure and arrest, we will process them for court. We are now going to apply for a summon because it is late and we can’t take them to court now.”

“Those that we arrested, they are not the owners of the property. So we have arrested them to get the owners of the property. As we have locked it, the real owners will come. So when the real owners come, we will get them and process them for court,” she said.

