Charles Kwablan Herrmann, son of former Ghana coach, Charles Akonnor, has won the U-17 FIFA World Cup trophy with Germany.

The Germans secured their first-ever world championship at this level by defeating France in a penalty shootout on Saturday afternoon.

Herrmann, whose father was a Ghanaian footballer, made significant contributions with five appearances in the tournament held in Indonesia, scoring one goal and providing three assists.

Borussia Dortmund’s Paris Brunner opened the scoring with a penalty in the first half at the Manahan Stadium in Jakarta followed by a goal from team captain Noah Darvich after recess.

France replied three minutes after Darvich’s goal through Monaco’s Saimon Bouabre, who cut into the penalty area and shot across the unsighted Heide.

France were then given a one-man advantage when Germany midfielder Winners Osawe was sent off for diving in on Ismail Bouneb while already on a yellow card.

The Blues continued to apply pressure and it paid off when Mathis Amougou scored a tap-in in the 85th minute.

A staunch German defence then held out for the penalty shootout that would secure them the title.

However, Germany’s success in the shootout, with Robert Ramsak, Max Moerstadt, Fayssal Harchaoui, and Almugera Kabar converting their penalties, secured a 4-3 victory.

This triumph added the world title to the European one they claimed at this level in June. Herrmann, who plays for Dortmund U-19, had earlier played a crucial role in helping Germany win the U17 European championship.