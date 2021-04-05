Cardinal Peter Appiah Turkson, says the resurrection of Jesus Christ can revive economies, health systems, and financial institutions collapsed by COVID-19.

“This is because Christ came and overturned the disobedience of Adam and Eve with his obedience and that constitutes our salvation,” he said.

The hallelujah to the resurrection of Christ, he said, was a total transformation of the destiny and lives of God’s children, therefore, believing in Him, working hard and committing all works into God’s hands would restore lost economies.

Cardinal Turkson said this while celebrating Mass at the Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church, Cape Coast, on Easter Sunday on the theme: ‘Jesus is Risen.’

The Bible Verses for the Homily were taken from Acts 10:24, 37 – 43, with Psalm 118: 1-2, 16-17,22-23 as the responsorial psalm, followed by Colossians 3: 1-4 and John 20: 1-9 as the Second and Gospel readings respectively.

“Jesus has changed our destiny and our lives and by that, we can be saved from every unfortunate happening including COVID-19 and its effects.

“Aside salvation, Christ’s resurrection has also given us the power and authority to let go of our sufferings, hard times, trials, and tribulations and stand firm to regain our lives,” he added.

Making reference to the word of Pope Francis, he said COVID-19 had shown the true nature of everything and left everything bare before leaders across the world to enable them to know what to straighten up or let go.

Cardinal Turkson explained that Easter was a three-day celebration and not just about Easter Sunday because there was the need for a betrayal to have a crucifixion, and then resurrection.

God, he said, brought his son into the world to be subjected to intense pain and face death to reveal his love for humanity, and give freedom to humanity even on Sabbath.

“The will of the Father wasn’t to see Jesus killed, but to reveal his love for humanity and that made Jesus accept death.”