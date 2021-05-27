The Christ Apostolic Church has reacted to reports that it has demolished a building belonging to a physically challenged man at Dansoman.

The victim, Benjamin Thompson, is accusing the Christ Apostolic Church at Dansoman of demolishing his three-bedroom building without notice.

Narrating how things turned out for him, he told the portal that after the accident and with no surgery able to help him get back to a normal life, even after visiting several hospitals in the country, he started saving up and acquired a land costing GH¢450,000.

With additional money from his insurance company, he put up a three-bedroom house with his insurance money while starving his family, just so he could give them a place to lay their heads.

The narration continued that some officers from State Housing called him to bring a processing fee after which he handed over documents to them but since then, he has not heard from them.

He explained that no one has told him anything about the matter, especially leaders of Christ Apostolic at Dansoman, rendering him homeless.

However, reacting to the reports, the church said the land in question at Dansoman Tunga is the church’s property.

“The church legally acquired the land in 1996 from then state Housing Corporation through all rightful and legal means. As credible and viable church, we have a lease of same and land title certificate,” a statement from the church said.

According to the church, it has been in occupation of the land with temporal church structure and performs church activities until Mr Thompson encroached and demolished their temporal structure on the same land.

The church accused Mr Thompson of rather forcefully and illegally entering the land, demolished their temporal structure, and used their building materials to begin illegal structure on the same land.

