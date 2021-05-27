Regina Daniels rushed to hospital weeks after undergoing surgery

Nollywood actress and billionaire’s wife, Regina Daniels, has been admitted to the hospital weeks after undergoing an undisclosed surgery in Dubai.

It would be recalled that weeks ago, the screen diva announced her schedule to go under the knife for reasons not revealed despite giving her fans a chill.

She got back on her feet after and was living life to her fullest.

However, in a recent update via the entrepreneur’s Snapchat, she posted a photo of herself in hospital bed with her hand thickly bandaged.