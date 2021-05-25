A physically challenged man is appealing to the government and Ghanaians to intervene as his building has been demolished by a church at Dansoman.

According to the victim, Benjamin Thompson, he was deformed after being involved in an accident some years ago.

After going through all the hustle and bustle just to have his arm fixed, Mr Thompson said no surgery could help him after visiting several hospitals in the country.

In order not to live in misery after his failed surgery, distraught Mr Thompson said he started saving money including what he had from the insurance company as a result of the accident.

“After the accident, I tried all I could just to make sure I get my surgery done on my arms but after every surgery, doctors told me my broken arm cannot be done. It was a very painful moment for me because I won’t be able to take care of my wife and kids in this condition,” he narrated amidst tears.

He told Kwesi Asempa on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Tuesday that he managed to get a land to buy at GHC 450,000 after the accident.

On this land, he managed to put up a three-bedroom house with his insurance money while he starved his family just because he wanted to leave a legacy after his death.

Unfortunately, he travelled to Winneba on Saturday, May 23, 2021, to seek medical care only to be called and be informed his building had been demolished.

Prior to the demolition, he explained some police officers and a man he did not know stormed the premises and asked that he comes to the police headquarters with them.

Though he did not know the men or the crime committed, he obliged and followed them.

“When we got to the regional head office, they started asking me how I acquired the land to build and I told them I built the house through my insurance money.

“Some people even came to me to ask that I give them the land and I told them it was given to me rightfully and I refused and I made sure I had no qualms with anyone. So I kept my documents and everything,” he said.

As though that’s not enough, he said some officers from State housing called him to bring processing fee and he handed over documents to them and has since not heard from them.

Mr Thompson said he was heartbroken when he received the call on Saturday about the demolition which he had no knowledge of.

“I was at Winneba when the call came that some pastors from Christ Apostolic Church and police officers in patrol car had stormed the building and started demolishing the building saying they want to build a church.

“How can a church do this to me, a physically challenged man? I met about five police officers destroying my property and they never said anything to me as I watch my property destroyed. I even collapsed upon seeing that,” he said.

Mr Thompson revealed no one has since told him anything about the matter, especially leaders of Christ Apostolic at Dansoman.

He said they have been rendered homeless, a situation that has made them vow never to go to church until he dies.

Meanwhile, the production team has been trying to reach out to the Christ Apostolic Church for their side of the story but to no avail.

He, therefore, wants the government to come to his aid as he has nowhere to lay his head.

All well-meaning Ghanaians can also support the family through his MOMO number 0244371137.