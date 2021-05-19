A man has been confirmed dead after jumping out of a moving taxi on the Bekwai-Awaso highway.

Identified as Christopher Antwi, alias Minister, the 30-year-old was said to be returning from rehearsal to Bibiani from Bekwai where he boarded the taxi.

According to a witness, Isaac Darkwa, the front tyre of the taxi hit potholes, causing the car lights to go off automatically.

He told Adom News’ Augustine Boah that Minister could be heard shouting that he wanted to alight for fear of being kidnapped and killed.

The taxi driver is said to have comforted him and pledged to grant his request at a police station near his destination.

However, Minister was insistent, and as the driver ignored his unwarranted screams, he jumped out of the speeding taxi and landed with a big thud on the tarred road.

He was rushed to the Bekwai Greenshield Hospital where he uttered his last words before passing on hours later as a result of internal bleeding.

“Save me, I don’t want to die. God please save me, God please save me. God, I won’t sin again. If you save me I’ll serve you till the end of time. Please save me,” he said.

Mr Antwi’s body has been deposited at the Anhwiao community morgue.