The Multimedia Group Limited today launched its coverage of EURO 2020 which is to take place between 11th June and 11th July of this year.

The tournament will be hosted in several cities across Europe, namely; Amsterdam, London, Baku, Copenhagen, Rome, Munich, Glasgow, Bilbao, St. Petersburg, Bucharest and Budapest.

The tournament will be televised live on Joy Prime and Adom TV in HD Quality, with radio commentary on Joy FM, Asempa FM, Adom FM, Luv FM, Nhyira FM and dozens of affiliates across the country.

Multimedia is your home of the EUROS.