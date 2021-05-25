Ministers, Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executive (MMDCEs) and other government officials have been cautioned about the use of sirens.

Per regulation 74 of the Road Traffic Regulations of 2012 (L.I. 2180), the law lists the following as the categories of entities permitted to install and use sirens and horns:

They include a government vehicle used for official purposes by the Head of State, Police vehicle, a motor vehicle used by the Fire Service and a motor vehicle used as an ambulance by a hospital or clinic.

Others are a motor vehicle used by other recognised government security agencies and a bullion vehicle registered by the Licensing Authority.

In view of this, a statement from the office of the president reiterated the ban on the use of siren by persons outside these circles was still in force.

The statement added any vehicle that acts contrary to the regulation will be liable for prosecution.

Meanwhile, the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, has also announced plans to roll out an initiative to deal with the menace.

The initiative dubbed Accra must work will see to end the unauthorised usage, adding that politicians who do not fall within the qualified category will be no exception.

Read the statement below: