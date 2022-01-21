Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has led a delegation to commiserate with residents of Apiate near Bogoso in the Western Region.

This follows a deadly explosion on Thursday afternoon that left 17 dead and about 60 others injured.

Police preliminary investigation has established that a mining vehicle moving explosive chemicals from Tarkwa to Chirano mines collided with a motorcycle.

Dr Bawumia was accompanied by the Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery, and former Prestea-Huni Valley Member of Parliament, Barbara Oteng Gyasi.

Others included Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Samuel Abu Jinapor and a Deputy, George Mireku Duker and Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah.

Dr Bawumia, in his address, described the incident as a major tragedy to the nation.

He explained they were in the community to access the extent of damage and the measures that can be put in place to support the people.

“We will ensure the injured are well taken care of and we have begun engagements with the State Housing Company on how best we can rehabilitate the place.

“The government is engaged in all the processes and we are concerned about how to complete the rescue efforts. We are grateful to all who contributed in diverse ways,” he said.

The Vice President expressed condolences to the bereaved families and wished the injured a speedy recovery, as well as commending the emergency services for their support.