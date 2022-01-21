The aftermath of the horrific explosion that happened at Apiate, near Bogoso in the Western Region is still being felt.

Thursday’s incident occurred when a truck conveying mining explosives collided with a motorcycle and a third vehicle close to an electricity transformer.

As a result, the town was reduced to rubble in the blast, killing some inhabitants and injuring many.

So far, over 500 homes were affected by the blast. A total of 17 people were confirmed dead by the Information Ministry with about 59 injured as of 5:00 pm on Thursday.

But new figures coming from the region indicate that the casualties could increase.

The number of injured people now stands at 85, according to a journalist with Tarkwah-based Dynamite FM, Thomas Tetteh.

Speaking on Joy FM after a visit to the Bogoso Health Centre, he explained that a baby was among the deceased.

“When I got to Bogoso Health Centre I realised that there were 11 people who died. Nine males, one female and a 15 month-old baby,” he said.

The baby is the youngest on record to have succumbed to the blast.

“At Bogoso, 25 people had also been treated and discharged as of 8:30PM when I got there. Another 25 that were brought were transferred to the Tarkwa Municipal Hospital for further treatment because their injuries were so severe.

“And another person who was transferred to the Prestea Government Hospital who had hearing problems as a result of the explosion,” Thomas narrated.

At the Apinto Government Hospital at Tarkwa, another baby who was brought to the centre was treated.

“I later got wind that they have been able to get through to the parent so we are yet to meet them this morning. But the baby is doing well,” he said.

This is, according to the Clinical Coordinator at the facility, Dr Joseph Darko, who explained: “Another pregnant woman sustained a metal cut that went deep into the thigh.”

The medical officer, however, said “she was lucky that it was just the thigh and not the chest and abdomen, it would have been disastrous.”

Speaking on Joy FM on Friday, he also revealed that arrangements are being made to airlift some of the patients with severe conditions to Accra for advanced treatment.

Dr Darko also highlighted the need for psychological help for the victims as part of recovery efforts.