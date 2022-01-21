Director of the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit (DOVVSU), Chief Supt Owusuwaa Kyeremeh, has said that the Ghana Police Service has introduced a new phase for the DOVVSU unit of the Service.

According to her, the Ghana Police Service aims at rendering better services for all domestic violence survivors, hence the establishment of DOVVSU’s one-stop centre.

“Because we want better service for survivors of domestic violence that is why the police have set up that one-stop centre to ensure that we give proper, quality improved services to survivors of domestic violence,” she said.

Speaking on Adom FM’s ‘Dwaso Nsem’, she explained that the new face of the unit has to do with the establishment of DOVVSU’s one-stop centre which is in to help handle issues of domestic violence in a whole new way other than the traditional way of handling such issues.

The centre, which is located behind the Police Headquarters, will house a soundproof room where victims will be able to give details of their ordeal without third-party involvement.

This has been put in place to ensure that all that is discussed there are kept highly confidential and to avoid any secondary victimisation.

Also, a support system, including members of social welfare, legal practitioners, police and medical officials will be readily available to swing into action.

The director further explained that the new phase has all the support systems that will help the victims who find themselves in violent situations to get the support they need.

“We have a place for relaxation and a helpline centre. The helpline centre is to help the public to reach us 24/7,” she added.