Ghana coach, Chris Hughton says Inaki Williams must be given the right services to be able to score goals for the Black Stars.

The 29-year-old has been in fine form for Athletic Bilbao this season scoring four goals and adding two assists in nine games this season but has had a frustrating run of games with the Black Stars.

The 29-year-old striker is yet to score for Ghana since switching nationality in June last year after making 10 appearances for the senior national team.

Speaking ahead of Black Stars final friendly game against the USA, Hughton addressed Williams’ scoring problem.

“He [Inaki] is a player that is prepared to run behind. We just need to get the formulas right where we are able to provide him with the service and I think over the period of time, we haven’t been able to provide him with that type of service” he told the Ghana FA website.

Inaki Williams will hope to break the deadlock when he features against the United States of America (USA) at GEODIS Park, Nashville, Tennessee on Wednesday October18,2023.

READ ALSO