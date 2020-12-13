General Overseer of the Perez Chapel International, Bishop Charles Agyinasare is urging former President, John Dramani Mahama to choose peace over chaos as he contests the results of the just-ended elections.

Addressing congregants during a service Sunday, the presiding Bishop referred the NDC’s presidential candidate to the election petition at the Supreme Court in 2012; calling on him to learn lessons from its implications.

“To him, John Mahama who is contesting the presidential results we pray you do it peacefully. In 2012 when a similar thing happened it was not easy in this country, also a number of people have already lost their lives,” he added.

Using the same platform, the Presiding Archbishop called for swift investigations into the shooting incident at Techiman that led to the death of two party supporters.

“Nobody needs to die because of an election, we therefore condemn the use of firearms on unarmed civilians.

“We ask that proper investigations be conducted in the deaths of people who wanted to defend their votes because democracy is not a war.

“We must continue to pray for peace to prevail, may God help our homeland Ghana,” he added.