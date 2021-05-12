The family of renowned Nigerian author, Chinua Achebe, has signed up with some production houses to adapt three of his best-selling books for a television series.

The selected books make up the African Trilogy; ‘Things Fall Apart,’ ‘No Longer at Ease,’ and ‘Arrow of God.’

In a press release, the family stated that more than 60 years after the first book was published, the books remain relevant, profound and crucial in a world that is still battling systematic racism amid the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

“Television series combine the visual appeal of a film with the ability to tell stories overextended programming. This makes it possible to faithfully present the African Trilogy’s epic multigenerational sweep on-screen to global audiences for the first time.

“The series will portray decades of wrenching societal change from the end of the 19th century in ‘Things Fall Apart’ through the emerging 20th century in ‘Arrow of God and the mid 20th century pre-independence period in ‘No Longer At Ease’.”

Commenting on the production, wife of Chinua Achebe stated that the family believes that the current fight against systemic racism makes it urgent to make this new project available to the populace.

The project, she explained, will be suited especially for Millennials and Generation Z who are challenging systemic racism and driving the new civil rights movement.

MORE:

Christie Achebe stated that “Chinua Achebe’s recognition and centering of these issues from an African perspective make his stories more vital than ever.”

The Achebe family revealed they are working with Dayo Ogunyemi of 234 Media, Joe Seldner of Seldner Media, and others to develop the African Trilogy.

Chinua Achebe’s ‘Things Fall Apart’, ‘No Longer at Ease’ and ‘Arrow of God’ are being adapted for television

About the African Trilogy

Beginning with the best-selling Things Fall Apart—on the heels of its fiftieth anniversary—The African Trilogy captures a society caught between its traditional roots and the demands of a rapidly changing world.

Achebe’s most famous novel introduces us to Okonkwo, an important member of the Igbo people, who fails to adjust as his village is colonised by the British.

In No Longer at Ease we meet his grandson, Obi Okonkwo, a young man who was sent to a university in England and has returned, only to clash with the ruling elite to which he now believes he belongs.

Arrow of God tells the story of Ezuelu, the chief priest of several Nigerian villages, and his battle with Christian missionaries.

In these masterful novels, Achebe brilliantly sets universal tales of personal and moral struggle in the context of the tragic drama of colonization.