The family of 23-year-old Erasmus Klutse, a medical student who died in Cuba, has requested for privacy in this difficult moment.

According to them, they are still in a state of shock and are yet to come to terms with his sudden demise.

The Executive Director of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) Foundation, Dr Dominic Eduah, disclosed this in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen.

He explained the family made the appeal when a delegation paid a visit to commiserate with them.

Mr Klutse, who was a second-year medical student, is said to have passed on on Friday, May 7, 2021, with the cause of his demise yet-to-be known.

His colleague students have alleged the harsh living conditions in Cuba accounted for his death.

READ ALSO:

Reacting to the claims of the students, Dr Eduah said the family told them on their visit their son was a diabetic patient whose condition was being managed for sometime now.

However, they will wait for the autopsy report to ascertain the cause of death.

“The student’s father is also a medical doctor trained in Cuba and has expressed shock over some of the reports and media commentaries, especially concerning his son’s death.

“He told us he has stayed away from the radio or TV and will also plead with the media to tone down its coverage of the incident,” Dr Eduah said.