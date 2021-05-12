The remains of 23-year-old Erasmus Klutse, a Ghanaian medical student who died in Cuba is expected to be flown into the country after autopsy.

The Executive Director of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) Foundation, Dr Dominc Eduah, revealed this in an interview on Accra-based Citi FM.

According to him, the outfit is willing to pay all expenses that will be incurred as part of the transportation process.

However, he did not give any timeline as to when the autopsy will be completed to facilitate the transportation of the mortal remains.

“We discussed it and we are waiting for the full autopsy report and after that GNPC is on standby and is committed to ensuring that the body is brought in as early as possible for the necessary rites to be undertaken,” he assured.

The second-year medical student on the GNPC scholarship in Cuba is reported to have passed on on Friday, May 7, 2021, with the cause not yet known.

But his colleagues have attributed the death to what they described as harsh living conditions and delayed stipends they are faced with in Cuba.

Claims GNPC has fought off with the explanation that the students are part of their own problems because they have insisted on a tabletop mode of payment which they [GNPC] cannot offer.