Kurt Okraku has denied reports suggesting that the Black Stars will camp in Europe later this month despite the postponement of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

The African Qualifiers for the World Cup were scheduled to start in June but the Confederation of African Football (GFA), in a statement released last week, moved the games to September due to ‘challenges caused by Covid-19.

Ghana would have taken on Ethiopia on June 4 before playing South Africa in three days’ time.

Reports emerged that the country’s football governing body was adamant about sending the team for a pre-qualifiers camp in Europe but Kurt Okraku, who is the President for the Ghana Football Association [GFA] has denied the reports in a post on his Facebook page.

“I read in the public space about a purported plan by our FA to camp (Black Stars) in Europe even though our June World Cup games have been shifted to September 2021,” he wrote.

“The Ghana FA/Sports Ministry have not made that call and in due season, we will officially roll out our plan for the team.”

The Black Stars will be hoping to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after missing out on the 2018 edition in Russia.

The Black Stars have been charged to play in the semis of next year’s Mundial by President Akufo Addo.