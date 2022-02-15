Ghanaian actress and entrepreneur, Michelle Diamond, popularly known as Michy, says she doesn’t mind starring in the same movie with her former lover Shatta Wale.

According to her, if she is paid well, she will consider the role because she is in for the business.

Speaking in an interview with Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, Michy said the movie role won’t rekindle the love she had for him years ago.

If the money is good I don’t mind being in a movie with Shatta Wale. We are talking good money. I was paid well … if you want me to do something like that you have to motivate me. That won’t rekindle anything… money is my soul mate, she said.

Michy also revealed that she has enrolled into law school; upgrading her academic background to become a criminal lawyer.

I realised I am good at lots of things. Let’s say I am an actress… I am in my second year… I am doing my LOB now then I will major in criminal law. I am looking up to being in court, she told Andy Dosty.

Michy is one of the casts in Yvonne Nelson’s latest movie dubbed The Men We Love.

Explaining the vision for the film in an interview with KMJ on Showbiz Now, on Wednesday, she said that “I just wanted to talk about the set of men in our society that we pay more attention to and love so much.”

The Men We Love stars Majid Michel who has not been in a film for a while. Miss Nelson said she missed him and knew the fans did too as well so she worked to get him on board.

It also stars Diamon Michelle (Michy) who Miss Nelson believes would “blow fans’ minds” with her acting skills, James Gardiner, Kofi Adjorlolo, veteran Eunice Banini, Tiktoker Jackeline Mensah, Angela Banford, and many others.

