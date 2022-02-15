The boy, who died in the Lamashegu shooting incident in Tamale, has been identified as an 18-year-old boy named Abdul Hakim Yakubu.

He is one of the Junior High School (JHS) pupils of the Umar Al Mutar who just wrote his Basic School Certificate Examination.

Narrating the incident to JoyNews, young Yakubu’s landlord, Alhassan Imoro, said the gentleman was playing football with his friends on the Zosimli Junior School High Park when the shooting started.

In a bid to escape to safety together with his colleagues, he was hit by a bullet.

JoyNews gathered that the bullet hit his hand, smashed it, and penetrated through the ribs.

Alhassan Imoro, who is also an Assemblyman for the Sagnarigu Dungu Electoral area, described him as a calm, gentle boy.

“This boy is so calm and gentle. I have plenty of children in my compound. It took his pictures for me to know he was the one they were talking about,” he said.

Mr Imoro said the whole Bayawaya community, where he lived, has been thrown into a state of mourning.

He said Yakubu’s mother is yet to come to terms with his death.

“The mother is grieving so much; I have never seen a woman in such pain,” he said.

Seven other people were injured in yesterday’s violent clash in Lamashigu.

Four are said to be gunshots wounds, while the three got injured in their bid to escape the firing.

The violence started after the police tried to arrest a 24-year-old man, Rahaman Jabir, who sought refuge at the Lamashe Naa Palace.

Rahaman was said to be driving an unregistered vehicle when the police stopped him, but when he refused to stop, he was pursued by the police, and in the process, he was shot.

The 24-year-old managed to drive to the Lamashegu Chief Palace, but the police pursued him there.

The youth of the area got angered for what they described as total disrespect to the traditional ruler leading to unrest.

Meanwhile, the Police Service has interdicted six officers in connection with the incident.