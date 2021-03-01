Chiefs and people of Mankpang Traditional Area in the Central Gonja District of the Savannah Region have pacified the ancestors to halt the rampant accidents on the Buipe-Tamale highway.

This follows the demise of over 28 people in three weeks in separate accidents. One that gained attention was the Mile 40 accident.

The pacification of the ancestors was held at the accident scene at Mile 40, where 18 lives, including children, were lost.

The chief priest of Mankpang, Asasewura Jimah Lipode, during the pacification slaughtered a white goat and fowls of different colours to the ancestors to seek protection.

Asasewura Jimah Lipode rattled some incantations in Gonja which translated into “any devil or spirit that is on this particular road causing accident on Mankpang land should leave the area in peace.”

All fowls that were sent for pacification at the accident scene were accepted by the ancestors as they all fell face up, a significant indication of the ritual.

The Paramount chief of Mankpang traditional area, Mankpangwura Jakpa Achor Ade Borenyi I, addressing the media, said society is very complex and every life is important and must be protected, hence the pacification.

The chief appealed to the Savannah Regional Highway Director, Paul Duah, to provide at least three speed ramps as a scientific approach while the chiefs take over the ancestral realm.