Former Super Bantamweight champion, Isaac Dogboe, has threatened to expose some top men at the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

Dogboe made this known over the weekend through his social media page.

It is unclear what might have prompted the former world champion to put out such a strong statement on his official Twitter handle.

“I am going to make sure that some individuals at the Sports Ministry go to jail mark my words,” he tweeted.

Dogboe last fought in July 2020 but has recently spoken of his intent to stage a bout in Ghana in the near future.

He has also recently confirmed that he has permanently parted ways with his dad, Paul Dogboe as his trainer but maintains that the decision is mutual and that all parties have a common objective.

Dogboe lost his world belt to Mexican champions, Emanuel Navarrete.