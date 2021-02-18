Two persons have been confirmed dead in an accident at Mile 40, a suburb of the Central Gonja district of the Savannah Region.

Per reports from the Savannah Regional Fire Service commander, ACFO Kwasi Baffour-Awuah, a mini bus carrying 48 passengers was traveling from Garu to Kumasi when the incident occured.

Mr Awuah said the car with registration number GR-7287-21 experienced a front tyre burst, causing the driver to lose balance and ultimately the bus falling off the road.

The car is said to have fallen on its side, killing one passenger instantly with many in critical condition.

The Buipe District Fire Service personnel, who were at the scene, could not offer immediate help due to lack of rescue equipment.

But after several hours, all passengers were rescued and transported to the hospital.

Another passenger passed on at the Hostilic Medicare at Buipe, bringing the death toll to two.