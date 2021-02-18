Dr Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe has slammed former head coach of Hearts of Oak, Kosta Papic, after accusing the club hierarchy of interference.

The Serbian trainer resigned from his role as the head coach of the Ghana Premier League side on Monday.

Fans of the club in a press conference at the club’s secretariat registered their displeasure over how the club was being run by the Board.

However, the Board also held a press conference to address the recent happenings in the club.

Dr Tamakloe, who is a Board Member of the club, speaking to the press, denied these claims and dared coach Papic to back his claims with proof.

“I dare that coach to come out and repeat himself because we have what he said on tape,” he said angrily.

“Some of us are not kids. Let him repeat if Odotei or Akambi have influence in any decision he takes.

”I don’t have time for such nonsense, we’ve seen coaches before,” he added.

Dr Tamakloe also cautioned fans to be wary of being misled by disgruntled individuals around the club.

READ ALSO

“Nobody United this club better than me. I have held various positions around the club,” he said.

“I know what is happening now is just a passing phase. Individuals cannot appoint board members.

“It is the responsibility of the majority shareholder to appoint the board members.

“Ive dealt with Hearts of Oak supporters for over 40 years, and I know they are being misled.

“They need to be careful because these are the politics that go on in this club sometimes, where disgruntled people mislead the fan base,” he said.

Hearts of Oak will take on Ebusua Dwarfs in their next Ghana Premier League game at the Accra Sports Stadium, looking for their first win in five games.

U-15 coach, Samuel Nii Noi, has been named as the head coach of the club.