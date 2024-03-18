The Chief of The Army Staff, Major General Bismarck Kwasi Onwona has commissioned an accommodation block for young soldiers at 66 artillery regiment at Volta Barrack in the Volta region.

This will help reduce the number of soldiers presently living outside the barracks.

Delivery of his speech at the ceremony, the Chief of The Army Staff said it is indeed commendable that the project was conceived and fully executed by the Regiment.

He commended the Commander Officer (CO) and leadership of the Regiment for the initiative which underscores a sense of purpose and a spirit of self-help.

Major General Onwona also thanked the Commanding Officer, Lt Col ES Appiah, for his vision of providing accommodation for soldiers under his command and conceiving this noble idea of building this accommodation.

He equally praised the Commander Rear, 66 Artillery Regiment, Lt Col Jalali Din Ibrahim, for following through and seeing to the completion of the project even in the absence of the Commanding Officer.

Major General Onwona charged the users to ensure it is well maintained so that it will continue to serve its useful purpose and be a befitting edifice in the barracks.

He hoped the building will contribute meaningfully to the efficient administration of personnel of the Regiment and the Garrison as a whole.

The Commander rear of the 66 Artillery Regiment for Volta and Oti Barracks, Lieutenant Colonel Jalali Din Ibrahim, appealed to the Chief of the Army Staff, to help complete some ongoing projects in the barracks to help the smooth operation of the institution.

He added that, the new building will not only solve the accommodation challenges facing the soldiers but will also help improve their operational readiness as their reactions time emergencies which will greatly enhance since they have more personnel living in the barracks.

Lieutenant Colonel Jalali Din Ibrahim also seized the opportunity to charge the young soldiers that the new facility should inspire them to strive for excellence in all that they do and may it also serve as a constant reminder of the weaving support and commitment that their unit owns every one of them.