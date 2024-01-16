Chief of Army Staff, Major General Thomas Oppong-Peprah has refuted rumours claiming that he has declined an appointment as the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS).

According to the highly-ranked army officer, although the rumours were untrue, they had exposed him to unnecessary attacks.

Speaking to JoyNews, he said “The name Oppong-Preprah is stirring stomachs and heads and creating fear in people. I don’t understand why and so I have been attacked and they keep attacking me.

“Even this morning just before I got here, a publication was sent to me where it is being indicated that I have refused to accept the appointment of CDS and as a result there is a stop in the military shakeup.”

His comments come barely two weeks after the presidency released a statement debunking rumours which claimed it intended to undertake a politically-motivated shake-up in the country’s military hierarchy to give the ruling party an advantage in the 2024 general elections.

Major General Oppong-Peprah explained that in the wake of the rumours, some people had decided to take him to deities to have him eliminated. However, he stressed that those who thought he was a problem were mistaken.

“I have been taken to juju people and all that. We have pictures of it. In fact, it was one of the military police gentlemen who brought me pictures. But I am still standing here, I am not dead and I will not die. If you can’t cope up with what I do, just sit down and zip up. That is all,” he said on January 15, 2024.

Again, he added that, people mistake him for an Akyem but he is Bono from Dormaa Ahenkro.

The high-profile army officer said people might look at his achievements in the security service for which reason they think he is a threat.

However, he emphasised that he did not accomplish the successes on his own but it was a collective effort.

“For the past four years together, teamwork we have achieved so much and people are jealous of us. That is all. I did not do it, we did it as an army together with my staff officers and everyone. Commanding officers team going to Bundase and adding to whatever we are doing over there. It is teamwork, it is not me, Oppong-Preprah so don’t attack me,” he added.

