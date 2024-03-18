The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Ho, Bosson R.K Divine, has warned that all illegal structures erected on government lands in the Municipality will be demolished.

The demolishing exercise is expected to create space for proper development activities and ensure the free flow of water when it rains, to prevent flooding.

Mr. Bosson made this known in an interview with Adom News, when he visited an encroached land of the Assembly at Ho Children’s Park.

According to Mr. Bosson, the Assembly is unhappy that private developers have taken over the land belonging to the Assembly.

After touring the area, he said interactions he had with some of the encroachers revealed that a certain woman gave them the land and they pay rent to her.

He stated that the Municipal Assembly made several attempts to stop the encroachers from developing the area, but they bulldozed their way through.

“It is not that the Assembly sat aloof and watched the private developers and encroachers build on government land,” he added.

“We wanted to demolish the structures today, but the encroachers pleaded to give them some days, which I gave them. I gave them only four days to vacate the land, and after that, my team and I will return to demolish all the structures erected on the Assembly land,” he stressed.

For his part, the Volta Regional Chairman for the Ghana National Association of Garages, Nelson Attah, who spoke on behalf of the encroachers in an interview said they had received a letter from the Assembly not quite long ago.

They wrote back to the Assembly to extend the acquisition letter to six months before the MCE came to demolish the place.

Hence, they are pleading with the MCE to extend the four-day timeframe given to them to at least six months to find another location.