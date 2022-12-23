Hajia Adiza Osman, the wife of the National Chief Imam, Dr Shiekh Osamanu Sharubutu, has attributed the latter’s secret to long life and strength to his eating habit.

Hajia Adiza has revealed the Chief Imam does not eat every food, adding he also prefers to eat in smaller quantities.

This according to her affords the Chief Imam some time to study before he retires to bed, something he is always excited to do.

Aside from this, Hajia Adiza revealed the 103-year-old Islamic cleric doesn’t eat pepper.

“He doesn’t eat pepper at all, but if you have to give him pepper, it must come with a lot of onions. When you serve him food with too much pepper, he will call you and ask you if you think a lot of pepper in a meal proves how good you are with cooking,” she said in an interview on Oman Media Youtube Channel.

The chief Imam has been Ghana’s top Muslim cleric for over two decades and has always been admired by many for his calm and humble nature.