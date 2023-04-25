A rare photo of the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Shaributu has popped up on social media.

The photo, which has attracted massive reactions on social media, was to mark his birthday as he turned 104 on Sunday, April 23, 2023.

The photo was shared by a Facebook user, Eugene Osei Tutu, as he thanked God for his life.

It was a collage of his early years and his old age.

In the photo, the chief Imam was spotted in a white t-shirt, had a low haircut, and dark beard and eyebrows.

Check out the photo below: