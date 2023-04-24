President Nana Akufo-Addo and his wife, Rebecca Akufo-Addo on Sunday visited the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr. Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, on the occasion of his birthday.

Sheik Osman Sharubutu marked his 104th birthday on April 23, in the company of the president at his residence at Fadama.

President Akufo-Addo was full of praises for the Chief Imam, describing his leadership of the Muslim flock in Ghana as truly exemplary.

“The National Chief Imam’s guidance of the Muslim flock in Ghana has been truly exemplary. Our country may well be the envy of the rest of the world, when it comes to the question of religious tolerance and peaceful co-existence. This leadership and contribution to this state of affairs have been outstanding,” Akufo-Addo noted in a post following the visit.

The First Gentleman prayed for divine blessings of wisdom, good health, long life, and prosperity for him.