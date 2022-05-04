Second Lady, Samira Bawumia has shared some lovely photos to celebrate this year’s Eid-Ul-Fitr.

She joined other Muslims for the 2022 Eid prayers held at the Independence Square on Tuesday.

It was graced by the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osmanu Shaributu, the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture; Mohammed Awal, the Greater Accra Regional Minister; Henry Quartey and other officials.

The elated Second Lady shared adorable photos from the celebration on her Instagram page.

The couple also posed with the Chief Imam and other dignitaries who graced the occasion.

She wrote: We thank Allah for a successful Ramadan. May this year’s Eid remind us of Allah’s rahma towards us. Barka da Sallah!.