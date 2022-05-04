Liverpool are in yet another Champions League final, seeing off Villarreal with a hard earned 3-2 victory that, for a short while, looked like it was moving in a completely different direction.

The Reds had comfortably won 2-0 in the first leg but that advantage was wiped out after only 41 minutes at a noisy and passionate El Madrigal as the Spanish side pushed for a huge upset.

Liverpool failed to register a shot on target in the first half against Villarreal.



At the hour mark it was still 2-2 on aggregate, but Fabinho, half-time substitute Luis Diaz and Sadio Mane scored to send Liverpool to Paris – where they will play either Real Madrid or Manchester City.

Liverpool survived a scare against Villarreal to comfortably book their place in a third Champions League final in the last five years.

Basketball superstar and huge Liverpool fan, LeBron James who regularly posted about his beloved side was quick to tweet his delight after the full-time whistle.

This victory means Liverpool have become the first English club to reach the final of the European Cup/Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup in the same season.

