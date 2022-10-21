Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has paid a surprise visit to the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu.

The visit to the Chief Imam’s New Fadama residence on Thursday comes ahead of the 2022 National Maulid on Saturday.

The annual event is organised by the National Chief Imam for over six decades to commemorate the birth of Prophet Muhammad.

The event highlights the exemplary life of the Prophet Muhammad, his values and reminds the Muslim community of the need to emulate these values.

The Vice President’s visit was, therefore, to monitor preparations ahead of the widely celebrated event.

“The Maulid is known across West Africa and beyond, and people will come from all over. As my father is preparing to host this big function, I have to come as a son to see for myself how things are going.

“I am so happy that preparations are in full force. Inshaa Allah the Maulid will come on well, and I pray that the Maulid ends successfully,” Dr Bawumia prayed.