Songstress Sista Afia has revealed the sacrifice she is making for the Ghana Black Stars ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The patriotic citizen indicated she is embarking on a two-week fasting and prayers for the national team to lift the trophy on December 18, 2022.

While many sports enthusiasts have casted doubts on Black Stars’ chances of excelling, let alone get to the finals, Sista Afia chooses to put her belief in the team.

She has since expressed her love by constantly commenting and watching all pre-World Cup friendlies.

Fasting for the black stars for two weeks before the World Cup 🙏 — QUEENSOLOMON (@sista_afia) October 20, 2022

Meanwhile, Friday, October 21 has been set aside as a National Day of prayer and fasting for the Black Stars

Her revelation comes at a time when President Akufo-Addo has called on Ghanaians to rally behind the senior national team during their world cup campaign.

This will be the fourth World Cup of the Black Stars in five attempts, having missed out on Russia 2018. Ghana is in Group H with Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea.

Ghana earned her spot in the World Cup in Qatar on 29 March 2022, having battled Nigeria to a 1-1 draw in the second leg of their play-off. Ghana’s lone goal in Nigeria came at the 10th-minute mark from Thomas Partey.