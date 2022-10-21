Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV star, Patrick Fakoya, popularly known as Rico Swavey, has been laid to rest in a solemn ceremony on Thursday.

The Season 3 housemate succumbed to the cold hands of death at age 29, after involving in a ghastly car accident that left him on life support from Tuesday, October 11 to Thursday the 13th.

He was laid to rest exactly one week after at the Methodist Church of the Trinity before his family accompanied his body to a funeral home.

His session was held amid tears and wailing from his family and persons who hold him at heart.

The burial was attended by majority of BBNaija stars like Alex Unusual, Uriel Oputa, Efe Money, Ifu Ennada, K Brule, BamBam, Dorathy and the BBNaija show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

His burial comes a day after Nigerians held a candle light vigil to honour his memory.