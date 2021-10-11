The Chief of New Achiase, Nana Kwambi Kufour I, has barred community members from crossing the Offin River until the water subsides or bigger canoes are acquired.

This follows the drowning of four persons who were part of a group of 10 using a canoe to cross the river.

A rescue team has retrieved three bodies, after hours of search.

Dejection, sadness, and hopelessness remain the mood of members of the New Achiase community in the Atwima Mponua District as they await several rescue teams in search of those missing on the water.

Four of their young ones drowned in the Offin River on Friday.

About 10 of them were trapped when crossing the river to their farms, but six were found alive.

The body of the third victim, 25-year-old Kwame Okyere, was found trapped under bamboo in the Offin River.

The reinforced rescue teams, put together by community leaders and NADMO, have managed to retrieve three out of the four bodies on Monday.

The decomposing bodies were buried after traditional rites and disinfection by the Environmental Protection Agency.

Meanwhile, the Chief of New Achiase has ordered community members to stop crossing the River Offin until the situation normalises.

He also wants the district assembly to honour a promise of supporting the community with safer canoes.

The District Security Council has been on measures to avert recurrence of such incidents.