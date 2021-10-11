Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Eric Nyamekye, says when the fight against the LGBTQIA gets to a critical stage, he will not hesitate to pull his members unto the streets.

Some Members of Parliament have presented a private members bill against LGBTQI which has since received the support of Ghanaians.

If the bill is passed, people of the same sex who engage in sexual activity could be fined or jailed for between three to five years.

The law would also make it a crime to be LGBTQ — it would be punishable by five years in prison for any person to identify as lesbian, gay, transgender, transsexual, queer, pansexual or non-binary (someone who doesn’t identify as male or female).

The bill, entitled: ‘The Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021’ was submitted to Ghana’s parliament in June.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen Monday, Apostle Nyamekye said his church is ready to match boot for boot people opposing the anti LGBTQI+ bill.

“We are ready to match the LGBTQIA campaigners boot for boot. We realise they are really serious. Let us stop the asking mentality and think about the collective good of the country. When I listen to some people, I realise some campaigners are very serious about and speaking against it.

“And we as the church need to also come out and speak against it. If the person advocating for them brings his roadmap, we are also ready to bring ours and so if the worse happens, our members will also come out onto the streets for them to know that we also have interest in this country,” he said.