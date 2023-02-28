The North East Regional Minister, Yidana Zakari, has expressed fear that communities in conflict-ravaged Chereponi district, especially Sakou are on the brink of famine as all their food, water and basic amenities were totally destroyed in the clashes.

The Regional Minister, who toured the areas yesterday, described the situation as dire, sounding an alarm for aid.

He has appealed to government and philanthropists to intervene before it is too late.

“We went with NADMO officials, we have a few plastic buckets, some blankets and water for them. We know that is not enough, but that is just an interim measure. But going forward, we think that we’re to mobilise strongly and come back so that we’ll help alleviate the suffering that the people are going through.

“I can tell you for sure they don’t have food, all their foodstuff have been burnt. No cooking utensils, they have lost almost everything they have. So I want to use your medium to appeal to the Ghanaian people if they can come to our aid,” he said.

Mr Zakari has also appealed to the Yaa Naa and other stakeholders to help resolve the conflict in the area.

“The first is the traditional angle. You know the Chereponi district, traditionally, is under the supervision of the Yaa Naa, the King of the Dagbon Kingdom. And so once it has to do with chieftaincy, if we have to find a lasting solution to that, we will need to refer that to our father to handle.

“Then the criminal aspect of what has happened is what we will allow the appropriate institutions of state to deal with.”

Meanwhile, Police at Chereponi have arrested 10 suspects following the communal clash at Wenchike last week.

The clash was said to have occurred as a result of a chieftaincy disagreement between two Chokosi factions in the community.

Four people were killed and over 25 houses were burnt in addition to motorbikes and other property.

According to the National Disaster Management Organization, over 600 people have been displaced by the violence. Schools remain closed as the community is deserted.

Speaking to JoyNews, the District Chief Executive, Hajia Zuweiratu Nashiru, said the 10 suspects had been remanded for two weeks to reappear in court.

The DCE assured that the suspects will be made to face the law if found guilty.