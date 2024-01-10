A couple stole the spotlight at Chef Faila Abdul Razak’s cook-a-thon as the woman was captured feeding her husband with dishes served at the event.

The man, with one arm wrapped around his wife, received the food with grace and evident affection.

In a video shared by Joy Prime TV, the couple burst into laughter when they saw the cameras.

The duo attended Chef Faila’s Guinness World Record-breaking event at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale.

Watch video below:

Lordina Mahama supports Chef Faila with Jordin cookware

Check out some of the mouth-watering meals Chef Faila has cooked so far