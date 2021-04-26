The Ghana Education Service (GES) has released new reopening and vacation dates for all senior high schools.

A press release signed by the Director-General of service said it has adjusted the academic calendar for the 2021 academic year while urging school authorities to communicate the new dates to staff, students and parents to plan accordingly.

Form 3 students are expected to return to school on May 5, 2021.

For schools still running the double-track system, form two batches on the green track will reopen on June 1, 2021 while those on the gold track will vacate on May 29, 2021.

Meanwhile, the Form 1 students in these schools who have been placed on the single track will also vacate on June 15, 2021.

For schools running the single-track system, Form 2 students will reopen on June 1, 2021, while Form 1 students will vacate on July 16, 2021.

“Additionally, Heads of SHSs running Double Track for Form 1s are to, as a matter of urgency, communicate to all parents about the designated tracks for their wards to enable them to plan accordingly,” GES wrote in a statement.

Earlier this month, the Ghana Education Service announced that it has changed the reopening date for final year students in senior high schools from Tuesday, April 6, 2021, to Wednesday, May 5, 2021.

The decision, the Service explained, came after considering a proposal from the Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS).

To critics, the move was due to the fact that schools in the country are not adequately furnished with the new curriculum logistics.

But, GES in the statement, assured parents and students that “the new academic calendar will be published in due course.”

