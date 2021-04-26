MTN Ghana has donated assorted Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra as part of its corporate social responsibilities.

The items donated include: nose masks, 20,000 pieces of gloves, Thermometers, face shields and gallons of Methylated Spirit.

Presenting the items to the Hospital, the Senior Manager of MTN Ghana Foundation, Robert Kuzoe said the donation is a complement government effort in fighting the global pandemic.

He revealed that, as at the end of December 2020, the cumulative value of MTN Ghana’s efforts to fighting COVID-19 was GH¢139 million,” he disclosed.

Mr. Kuzoe underscored the need for adequate protection for health workers for the critical services they provide at the peril of their lives.

“MTN also launched the “Wear it for Me” campaign to raise awareness about the importance of wearing face masks and also donated about over 85k KN 95 face masks to over 30 hospitals in all 16 regions,” he added.

The Chief Executive Officer of Korle- Bu Teaching Hospital, Dr. Opoku Ware Ampomah, who received the items applauded MTN Ghana for the timely donation.

he said safety of frontline health workers is very critical in Ghana’s fight to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Dr. Opoku Ware Ampomah called on Ghanaians to continue to observe all the COVID-19 safety protocols as they work to reduce the number of active cases.