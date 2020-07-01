It is gradually becoming a norm for musicians to have special attraction for each other in Ghana’s entertainment space and the latest to join that trend is Fameye.

The award-winning musician has confessed that he has, for three years now, had a crush on Martha Ankomah after carefully analyzing her.

Martha Ankomah

Speaking in an interview on Angel FM yesterday, Fameye listed Martha’s lips, talk and complexion as the elements that combine to charm his heart.

Fameye revealed his attraction does not only end at intimacy as he has dreamt of marrying and starting life with Martha.

ALSO READ

The father-of-one, however explained that he currently has a baby with another woman and wouldn’t want to go against their plans for the future.

Martha appears to be the crush for many of her colleagues as musician Kesse also named her as his crush in an interview last year.

Watch Fameye’s interview below: