New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for Bole-Bamboi constituency, David Sei Demeh, has been involved in an accident.

The accident happened on the Bole-Mandari road as the PC was returning from Mandari with some party members in a pickup.

The candidate who was monitoring polling centres in the constituency on the new voters ID registration was saved by a tree in the bush after his vehicle hit it.

No casualties were recorded.

This is not the first time an accident has occurred on the Bole-Mandari road due to the nature of the road.

Madari road has so far claimed over eight lives after the contractor abandoned the road in 2019.