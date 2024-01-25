Private legal practitioner, Martin Kpebu, has openly declared the political party he voted for in the 2020 general elections.

He said despite perceptions linking him to the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), he did not cast his ballot for the party or its candidate, John Mahama.

“Contrary to the belief that I am doing the bidding of the NDC, I never voted for the NDC or John Mahama in the 2020 general election. In 2016 and 2020, I voted for Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo because I believed that he is the man who could have changed the fortunes of the West African country.” he said on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem programme Thursday.

However, the lawyer said “I can even swear that I indeed voted for the NPP but now regret it”.

Mr. Kpebu underscored a desire for change, advocating for the rotation of politicians every four years.

“I wish they change politicians every four years because they are not truthful and bring a third force. Politicians are not truthful and so it’s important that we fight them.” he said.

