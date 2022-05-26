French Ambassador to Ghana, Anne Sophie Ave has listed some Ghanaian artistes whose craft she is in love with.

Her Excellency, who has taken keen interest in the Creative Arts industry, said she has, by far, enjoyed Ghanaian music during her short stay.

In a radio interview, Madam Sophie paid homage to the seniors in the game like Shatta Wale, Sarkodie and Stonebwoy.

She named Kuami Eugene, KiDi, Kelvynboy, Amerado, Black Sherif, Mr Drew, Fameye, Darkovibes, Fameye, King Promise as her favorites.

For the female musicians, Cina Soul, Gyakie, S3fa, Efya, Mona4Reall and Becca made her special list.

Madam Sophie has close friendship with Kuami Eugene, Sarkodie and Stonebwoy, whom she has met personally.

The French Ambassador organized a Paris in Accra concert to unite Stonebwoy and Sarkodie following their years of feud.