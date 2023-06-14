Shortly after being conferred the Guinness World Record holder for the longest cook-a-thon by an individual, Chef Hilda Baci is back in the news again.

She is topping social media trends and mentions after disclosing it cost her a whooping N80million approximately GHS 1.9 million to fund her record-breaking challenge.

Hilda shared this information on her social media stories to address an event organizer who slated a meet-and-greet in her honour at a fee of N25,000.

The organizers had threatened legal actions against Hilda for pulling out of the event last minute and denying ever having knowledge despite receiving an advanced payment.

In response, she revealed she self-funded her feat, hence she will not allow anyone profit off it in a way that will stain her reputation.

“I spent over 80m of my hard earned money on the cookathon so people could eat and drink for free,” she claimed.

However, netizens have argued that the entire set up and meals prepared in just 100 hours could not have cost such a whooping amount.

This has spiraled into a full blown debate on Twitter over the need for Hilda Baci to make such wild claims.

RELATED