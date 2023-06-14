Genk winger, Joseph Paintsil, says he is not under pressure to score against Madagascar in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

The four-time African champions will be hosted at the Mahamasina Municipal Stadium in Antananarivo in the matchday five games of the qualifiers on Sunday, June 18.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Paintsil said they will work together as a team to get the needed result.

When asked if he is under pressure to score because of the number of goals he has scored for Genk in the just-concluded season, he replied, “For me, I’m not under pressure to score or assist.

“My style of play is always to help the team in terms of giving assists, defending and fighting for the team. That is my task. If I score, that’s good but the most important thing is the team.

“It doesn’t matter who scores or makes the assist. The most important thing is working as a team to produce results for Ghanaians,” he added.

The team will continue their preparations later today at the Accra Sports Stadium before leaving the shores of the country on Thursday.

Ghana leads Group E with 8 points after recording two wins and two draws in their previous four games.

