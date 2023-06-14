Ghana winger, Joseph Paintsil, says the Black Stars will give out their best against Madagascar in their penultimate game in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The Black Stars will travel away for their matchday five games this weekend at the Mahamasina Municipal Stadium in Antananarivo.

The team has been training at the Accra Sports Stadium with Gideon Mensah being the only player to be ruled out of the game due to an injury.

Speaking to the media following their day training session, Paintsil said that despite the ups and downs, the players are focused and are ready to deliver this weekend.

“As you can see we still have the belief, the teamwork, the commitment and everything. Even though they had a little bit of ups and downs at their clubs that does not really affect them in the national team,” he told the media at a press conference after Tuesday’s training.

“Their full focus is on the game [against Madagascar]. The past is the past and they are now focused on the game which is against Madagascar.

“I think every player who is invited here is really ready to give his all for the fans and for Ghanaians.”

The Black Stars will hold their third training session behind closed doors on Wednesday, June 14 before departing Accra on Thursday.

Kick-off for the game is scheduled at 17:00GMT.

